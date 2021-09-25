Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $12.29 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.7% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $87.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,665,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,271. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $83.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

