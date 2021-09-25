Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $19.40 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 2.6% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $19,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.25.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $337.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,843. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $329.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.