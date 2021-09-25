Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cypress Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,133 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $60,479,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 67.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after acquiring an additional 31,360 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total value of $114,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,229,811. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EA stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,240. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

