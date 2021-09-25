CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Stake Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,050 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $75,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 220,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,783,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 34,260 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on CONE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $74.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,865.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.14. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

