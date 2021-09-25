DA Davidson Raises Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target to $44.00

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VBTX. Raymond James increased their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of VBTX opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. Veritex has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $526,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 385,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,530,094.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 5.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 42.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,916 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 9.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 92,385.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

