Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives $38.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.37.

DADA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of DADA traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,733. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 1,437.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 129.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,669,000 after purchasing an additional 402,313 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 17.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

