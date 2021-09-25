Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.16.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $158.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $89.34 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,208,496.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,706,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,013.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.