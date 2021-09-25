David Arthur Raggett Acquires 2,000 Shares of The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) Stock

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) insider David Arthur Raggett purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £5,460 ($7,133.52).

LON:TPFG opened at GBX 273 ($3.57) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 306.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 271.11. The company has a market capitalization of £87.47 million and a PE ratio of 17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58. The Property Franchise Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 158 ($2.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 322 ($4.21).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The Property Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

