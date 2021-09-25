DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

DCCPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCCPF remained flat at $$87.61 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.04. DCC has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $87.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

