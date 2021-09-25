Delphy (DPY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Delphy has a market cap of $1.05 million and $21,278.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Delphy has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00056709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00126560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00043307 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

