Dent Price Tops $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $425.02 million and approximately $61.32 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Dent coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00053421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00121813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012081 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00043359 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

