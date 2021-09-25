Desjardins Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research note issued on Monday, September 20th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.47).

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.14.

Integra Resources stock opened at C$3.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.65. The company has a market cap of C$191.91 million and a P/E ratio of -4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.16.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

