Deutsche Bank AG Has $90.50 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,895,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658,521 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $90,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 876,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,830,000 after buying an additional 201,723 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 46,716 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 194,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRL opened at $40.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

