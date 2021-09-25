Deutsche Bank AG Has $91.86 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,422 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.43% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $91,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 380,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,165,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $4,636,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.1% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD opened at $124.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.90 and a 200-day moving average of $119.44. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

