Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 10,636 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Waters were worth $81,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 2.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 1.0% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Waters by 66.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WAT stock opened at $393.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $400.08 and its 200-day moving average is $344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $188.22 and a 1 year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

