Deutsche Bank AG Sells 104,459 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,459 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.62% of Campbell Soup worth $85,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Campbell Soup by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $42.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 49.66%.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

