Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $50.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes stock opened at $39.62 on Thursday. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 101.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.