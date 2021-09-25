Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €178.00 ($209.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €158.23 ($186.15).

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €143.85 ($169.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.55. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52 week high of €152.65 ($179.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €145.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €142.77.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

