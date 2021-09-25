Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Javier Ferrán Purchases 25,000 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,525 ($46.05) per share, for a total transaction of £881,250 ($1,151,358.77).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 237 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89).

On Tuesday, August 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 230 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,484 ($45.52) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £81.35 billion and a PE ratio of 30.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,529.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,369.58. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,641 ($47.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 44.59 ($0.58) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,664.38 ($47.88).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

