Dialight (LON:DIA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $309.07

Dialight plc (LON:DIA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 309.07 ($4.04) and traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.83). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 370 ($4.83), with a volume of 21,913 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £120.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 348.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 309.94.

About Dialight (LON:DIA)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

