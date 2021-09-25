Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will post sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $995.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $943.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.34 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DBD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. 282,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,275. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 3.33.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

