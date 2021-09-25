Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

DGII has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digi International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Digi International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Digi International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Digi International by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Digi International stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 90,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,154. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70. Digi International has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $734.07 million, a P/E ratio of 67.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

