DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.25

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.25 and last traded at $85.59, with a volume of 5901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.08.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.51.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.24 million. On average, analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $10,972,223.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 64,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $5,596,924.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,234 shares of company stock valued at $22,333,384 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,287,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

