DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU) were down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 27,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 29,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth about $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth about $352,000.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.