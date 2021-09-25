Diligent Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 171 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 171 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $745,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.1% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 603,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Shopify by 11.5% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 4,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,444.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The company has a market cap of $180.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,512.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,336.03. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $875.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

