Diligent Investors LLC Has $304,000 Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 45.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $420,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $27,367,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 112.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,744 shares during the last quarter.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,633 shares of company stock worth $1,305,920 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEO opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

