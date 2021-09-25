Diligent Investors LLC Sells 197 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in American International Group by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 27,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 450,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,821,000 after purchasing an additional 90,299 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. raised their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average of $49.93.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

