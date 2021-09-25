DinoSwap (DINO) Achieves Market Cap of $10.49 Million

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. DinoSwap has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DinoSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00070653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00106033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00142619 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,640.47 or 1.00168995 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.38 or 0.06731212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.09 or 0.00763684 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 103,237,657 coins and its circulating supply is 32,626,049 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DinoSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.