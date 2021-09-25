Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Given New C$130.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DCBO. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Docebo from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$80.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$98.55.

Get Docebo alerts:

TSE DCBO opened at C$105.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Docebo has a 1 year low of C$41.12 and a 1 year high of C$117.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of -144.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$96.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$74.31.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.