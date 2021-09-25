Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.370-$-0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.50 million-$64.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.42 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.390-$-1.310 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $84.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.65. Domo has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 2.95.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. Domo’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Domo will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

