Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00 billion-$3.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion.

DCI traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.17. 472,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,745. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.80. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $45.67 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.