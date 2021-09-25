Douglas Kass Purchases 19,500 Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Stock

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Douglas Kass bought 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $106,665.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASPU. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aspen Group by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 189,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

