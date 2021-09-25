Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives $37.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRVN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $8,384,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,107,000 after purchasing an additional 290,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after purchasing an additional 611,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,237,000. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

DRVN stock opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $374.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.