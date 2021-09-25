Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Has $115.35 Million Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. trimmed its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,057,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,549,671 shares during the quarter. Vale makes up 9.5% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in Vale were worth $115,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vale by 388.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 421.9% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Vale in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Vale by 336.8% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. 35,663,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,124,529. The stock has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.66.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

