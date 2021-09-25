Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Makes New $18.26 Million Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,261,000. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 1.5% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPOT. dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.52.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,658. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.10 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

