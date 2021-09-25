E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EONGY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded E.On from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E.On has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of E.On stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. E.On has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that E.On will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

