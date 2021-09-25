Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 237 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $467.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $469.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $446.49 and its 200-day moving average is $398.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

