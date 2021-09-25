Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 3.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Grace Capital increased its stake in Danaher by 101.2% during the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 38.3% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Danaher by 8.1% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 87,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 198,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,256,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $324.50 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $201.44 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

