Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 460,904 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 460,904 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in World Fuel Services by 90.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 566,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 269,395 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $962,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,310,000 after purchasing an additional 480,026 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,234,000 after purchasing an additional 110,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

