eCash (XEC) Price Reaches $0.0002

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, eCash has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and $39.70 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00071353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00106414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00144296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,696.01 or 0.99818136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.16 or 0.06829333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.23 or 0.00769706 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $351.40 or 0.00821537 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,852,673,423,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.