Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 50 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Roku were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Roku by 5.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,607,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Roku by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,514 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,760,000 after acquiring an additional 86,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,213,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,912,000 after acquiring an additional 39,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.58.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total transaction of $31,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,578,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $25,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $203,888,131 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU opened at $321.89 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $371.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.