Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 6,480 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 117.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sonos by 52.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter worth about $90,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,602,471. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.42 million. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SONO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

