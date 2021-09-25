Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 12,030 Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 240.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYTE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,483,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,711,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,039,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,892,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,780,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MYTE opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $36.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MYTE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

