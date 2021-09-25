Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Southern Copper by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 290,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after acquiring an additional 47,056 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 351,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,613,000 after acquiring an additional 148,860 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCCO opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $67.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

