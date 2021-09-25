Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 972.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SLG opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average of $74.41.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

SLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.