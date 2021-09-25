Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $602,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $166.17 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.86 and a 200-day moving average of $153.20.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

