eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.020-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.90 million-$21.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.54 million.eGain also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Get eGain alerts:

EGAN stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. The company has a market cap of $349.04 million, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.35. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. eGain had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 8.89%. Analysts predict that eGain will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $340,000. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in eGain during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in eGain by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in eGain by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.