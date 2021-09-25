eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.22.

EHTH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in eHealth by 41.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in eHealth by 19.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in eHealth by 17.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eHealth by 10.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in eHealth by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHTH traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.92. 976,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,090. eHealth has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $94.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average of $57.72.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eHealth will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

