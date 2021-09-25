Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,035.74

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,035.74 ($13.53) and traded as high as GBX 1,133 ($14.80). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,110 ($14.50), with a volume of 356,723 shares traded.

ECM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 935 ($12.22) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded shares of Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,149.60 ($15.02).

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 39.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,054.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,036.69.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.