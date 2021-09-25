Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.85.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of EA stock traded up $2.01 on Monday, reaching $129.90. 2,327,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,240. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total transaction of $114,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,229,811. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

